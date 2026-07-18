MP Farmers' Issues Spark Protest In Khargone; Minister Kansana’s Effigy Burnt | FP photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): District Kisan Congress workers staged a protest at Srikrishna Tiraha in Khargone on Saturday by burning an effigy of Madhya Pradesh Agriculture Minister Aidal Singh Kansana, alleging that farmers were facing hardship due to shortages of fertiliser, delays in moong procurement and erratic power supply.

Police and fire brigade personnel reached the spot after receiving information about the protest.

Police attempted to prevent the effigy burning, while fire brigade personnel extinguished the flames, leading to a brief commotion at the protest site.

District Kisan Congress president Parasram Patidar alleged that the token system for fertiliser distribution was causing inconvenience to farmers and demanded timely availability of fertiliser without procedural delays.

He also urged the state government to procure moong across Madhya Pradesh at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and ensure the entire produce of all farmers is purchased so that they are not forced to sell their crop at lower prices.

Patidar further alleged that frequent power cuts were disrupting agricultural activities and demanded 12 hours of uninterrupted power supply every day for farmers.

He warned that if the demands were not addressed, the Kisan Congress would intensify its agitation. Several Congress leaders and workers, including Santosh Patidar, Mangilal Patidar, Rajesh Patidar, Bhupendra Patidar, Kailash Yadav, Rajendra Pawar, Prakash Joshi, Nitesh Mandloi and Amit Thakkar, were present during the protest.

Kasrawad: A memorandum was submitted to the Governor through the Sub-Divisional Officer (Revenue), Kasrawad, by Congress leaders and farmers under the guidance of former Union Minister of State for Agriculture Arun Yadav and Kasrawad MLA Sachin Subhash Yadav.

The memorandum highlighted an eight-point charter of demands, including timely availability of fertiliser, procurement of moong at the Minimum Support Price (MSP), uninterrupted power supply, enhanced security for farmers and prevention of theft of agricultural equipment.

Congress leaders alleged the e-token system had failed, disrupting the kharif season and causing hardship to cultivators. They warned of a statewide agitation if the demands were not addressed.

Following the memorandum submission, protesting farmers and Congress workers burnt an effigy of Madhya Pradesh Agriculture Minister Aidal Singh Kansana. Several Congress leaders, public representatives and farmers were present.

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Bhikangaon: Block Congress president Surendra Pawar led a protest in Boruth village on Friday, where Congress workers burnt an effigy of State Agriculture Minister Aidal Singh Kansana over farmers' issues.

Pawar alleged that the e-token system for fertiliser distribution was preventing farmers from receiving fertilisers on time, disrupting agricultural activities.

The protesters also demanded 100% government procurement of moong at the minimum support price (MSP), alleging that inadequate procurement was forcing farmers to sell their produce to private traders at lower rates.

Mandal President Ashish Patel, Puran Singh Patel, Tilok Nadia, Kalu Bhai, Prakash Bhai, Ranjit Birla and former sarpanch Dinesh Gautam joined the demonstration.