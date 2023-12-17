MP: Eyes Of Deceased Missing, Family Create Chaos At Guna District Hospital

Representative Photo

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Family members of the deceased created chaos in front of the district hospital alleging that the eyes of the body kept in the PM room of the hospital were missing. However, the hospital management denied the allegations of the family.

According to the information, deceased Pradeep Chandel’s eyes were missing before the post-mortem. The family members have alleged that the hospital staff removed his eyes and that the cut marks and blood stains are also clearly visible on his face.

The family members have also alleged that the sheet with which they covered the body kept in the PM room was also found missing in the afternoon.

Deceased Pradeep felt dizzy and fell while unloading tanks from his truck. He sustained injuries on his nose and forehead due to a fall. In an unconscious state, he was taken to the district hospital, where he was declared dead by the doctors. His body was kept in the PM room for post-mortem.

An application has been submitted by the deceased's brother Mahendra Chandel to the police station. In the application, he stated that he saw a lot of blood on his brother’s nose and his left eye was also bleeding which looked like an injury. He alleged that the hospital gouged out his brother’s eyes in the PM room.

Meanwhile, civil surgeon Dr SK Bhola denied the allegations of the family and said that nothing like this had happened. The photos taken before going to the PM room show that the body has been untouched.