MP Emerges As Major Drug Trafficking Hub? DRI Seizes 572 kg In Two Months | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh accounted for 572.106 kg of the 690 kg of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances seized by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) across the country in the past two-and-a-half months.

DRI carried out 17 operations nationwide, seizing drugs worth Rs 43.5 crore in the illicit market. Of the 25 traffickers arrested, 16 were held in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, including three Nigerians and one Ugandan national.

The DRI’s MP Zonal Unit, covering Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, carried out eight operations since May 27 — seven in Madhya Pradesh and one in Chhattisgarh.

Operations were conducted in Bhopal, Ratlam, Indore, Raipur, Jaora and Seoni, a senior agency official said on condition of anonymity.

The drugs seized included crystalline methamphetamine, amphetamine, cocaine, poppy straw (doda chura) and cannabis (ganja).

At A Glance

Aug 11-12: Five traffickers, including four Nigerians, were arrested under Operation CRYSTAL DAGGER and 8.6 kg of drugs worth Rs 7.1 crore seized in Bhopal and Greater Noida.

Aug 6-11: A Nigerian was arrested with two kg of amphetamine worth Rs 1.6 crore. A Nigerian and a Ugandan national were arrested in follow-up action in Ratlam and Delhi.

July 29: A Nigerian was arrested with 30 gm of cocaine at Sonway Toll Plaza, Indore.

July 21: A trafficker was arrested with 3.446 kg of methamphetamine worth Rs 2.76 crore at Bhopal railway station.

July 12: A trafficker was arrested with 4.212 kg of methamphetamine worth Rs 3.37 crore at Bhopal railway station.

June 19: Two traffickers were arrested with 254.95 kg of cannabis worth Rs 1.27 crore in Raipur.

June 17: A trafficker was arrested with 212 kg of poppy straw worth Rs 31.89 lakh in Jaora, Ratlam district.

May 26: Acting on DRI inputs, Seoni police arrested two traffickers with 86.6 kg of cannabis worth Rs 43.3 lakh.