Indore Horror: Jealous, Driver Kills Wife For Talking To Other Men, Throws Children Into Village Pond

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Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A horrific incident was reported from a village near Indore, where a man allegedly murdered his wife on suspicion of her extra-marital affair. Later, he threw his two children aged 8 and 10 years in a village pond.

The incident was reported in Jhalaria village under the jurisdiction of Kanadiya Police Station on Monday night. Preliminary probe suggests that the accused strangled his wife and attacked her with sharp-edged object.

The deceased has been identified as 32-year-old Anita Bai.

Police is currently interrogating 37-year-old accused Sunil Chauhan.

Sunil stopped Anita from talking to other men

According to information, Sunil works as a driver and lived in a rented house in Jhalaria village with his family; his other family members—including his parents—reside in Bapu Gandhinagar, Lasudia. His wife, Anita, was originally from Kantaphod in Dewas district; the family had moved from Bapu Gandhinagar to the rented accommodation in Jhalaria village some time ago.

Sunil, apparently, had objections to his wife talking to other men. On Monday night, a fight broke out between the couple over the same topic. Sunil allegedly attacked Anita with a sharp knife and strangled her to death.

Son manages to escape; daughter drowns

After killing his wife, the accused took his two children—Mahi (10 years old) and Ajay (8 years old)—and threw them into a pond near Hingonia village.

Ajay managed to escape from the pond. He reported the incident to a patrolling Kanadiya FRV (First Response Vehicle) team.

A police team was deployed, and the accused, Sunil, was apprehended in Jhalaria village.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to attacking his wife with a knife. Acting on information provided by the accused, the woman's body was recovered. Upon learning that he had taken the children to the pond, the SDRF team launched a search operation and recovered the body of his 10-year-old daughter.