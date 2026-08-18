Driver’s Family Unaware: Locked Almirah Held ₹3 Crore Cash In MP's Sagar | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The recovery of Rs 3 crore from the house of Saurabh Ahirwar in Gopalganj area of Sagar on Sunday was not only a matter of huge surprise to the raiding cops but to Saurabh as well who ekes out a livelihood by working as a driver.

A senior cop of Sagar police connected with the investigation told Free Press that Saurabh's close relative had retired as a PWD official.

It was in the month of October that this relative kept an almirah at Saurabh's house by stating that it contained government files.

Saurabh and his family, including brother Ankit, were not having the faint idea that the almirah contained so much cash. "Otherwise, he and his family are impoverished and could have spent the money," said Sagar police.

When cops went to his home in connection with the probe of the social media reel in which Saurabh is seen brandishing a pistol-like firearm, they saw the almirah was not only locked but was wrapped with tape as well.

This made cops suspicious. When they opened the almirah, they found Rs 3 crore cash stashed in bags.

Meanwhile, Sagar police has written a letter to the Income Tax department, informing it about the seizure of Rs 3 crore.

Social media addiction lands Saurabh in trouble

It is from the last few years that criminal-minded youths are posting reels on their social media accounts in Sagar. It was two and a half years ago that Saurabh also posted such a reel, showing a pistol-like item.

Sagar police have closely followed the social media reels and nailed down many criminals so far. It was in this connection that cops went to the house of Saurabh and found Rs 3 crore cash.