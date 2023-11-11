MP Elections 2023: 'Modi Has Stopped Infiltrators, Abrogated Article 370 While Congress Lacks Courage,' Says Amit Shah In Dhar

MP Elections 2023: 'Modi Has Stopped Infiltrators, Abrogated 370 While Congress Lacks Courage,' Says Amit Shah In Dhar | ANI

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government for having the courage to stop infiltrators in the country. He said that it is not possible for the Congress and leaders of the opposition bloc INDIA to do so.

"Modi ji has done the job of stopping infiltrators in the country and it is not possible for Congress and INDIA bloc leaders to do so. Whether infiltrators should be stopped or not," he asked while addressing a public meeting at Manawar in Dhar.

It was the Modi government that abrogated Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir despite Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claiming that it would lead to a bloodbath but nothing happened, Shah said.

Shah further said that MP Congress chief Kamal Nath wishes to make his son Nakul Nath the Chief Minister while Sonia Gandhi wants to make her son Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister. “What good will they do to the country if they work for their sons and daughters,” he asked.

'Congress destroyed country's culture'

The home minister also accused the Congress for what he called destroying the culture of the country and said it was the Modi government which nurtured and prevented it.

Shah also blamed the Congress in the state for stopping several welfare schemes, including 'Teerth Darshan Yojna', when it was in power for 15 months after the 2018 elections.

'Three Diwalis this year'

Urging people to vote for the BJP, he said, “This time Madhya Pradesh will celebrate three Diwalis. First Diwali is tomorrow. The second Diwali is to be celebrated on December 3 when the BJP government will be formed in the state. Then on January 22, Diwali will be celebrated when Ram Lala will sit in the Ram temple in Ayodhya.”

Polling will be held in the state on November 17.

