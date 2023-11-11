MP Elections 2023: BJP Releases Its Much-Delayed Manifesto With 'Modi Ki Guarantee'; Check Highlights

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 11, 2023
After much delay, BJP has finally released its manifesto on Saturday-- barely a week before Madhya Pradesh goes to polls.
In series of promises, the BJP mentioned to set up Madhya Pradesh Institute of Technology in lines of IITs.
Besides, rice, wheat and pulses, the Madhya Pradesh BJP has promised to provide mustard oil and sugar at concessional rates.
Free of cost education to all poor families upto classes 12th.
Announces bonus on MSP—procurement of wheat at Rs 2700 per quintal and rice at Rs 3100 per quintal. BJP, if retains power, will offer Rs 4000 for Tendupatta per sack.
From Rs 1250 per month under 'Ladli Behna Yojana' to free of cost residences under 'Ladli Behna Awas Yojana, BJP has promised bouquet of benefits for women.
Two new airports to be opened in Rewa and Singrauli.
As Congress came down heavily on BJP over rising inflation, the saffron party, in its manifesto, promised to provide gas cylinders at subsidised rates of Rs 450.
Medical College will be set up in all 29 Lok Sabha constituencies across MP.
Work for Vindhya, Narmada and Bundelkhand Expressways will be started if BJP is voted to power. BJP has also promised Gwalior and Jabalpur metros.
BJP aims to raise 20k crores Foreign Direct Investment in Madhya Pradesh, promises jobs/self-employment opportunities to 4.5 lakh youths.
