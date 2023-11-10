MP Elections 2023: DAVV Students Use Rangoli To Encourage Voting

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Students of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidhyalay made rangoli to create mass awareness regarding voting. They also encouraged citizens to vote in national interest. The motive of the programme was to increase the voting percentage to 100%. The campaigning was done by DAVV students in collaboration with Shorya Arts. Artists Rashmi Namdev, Atul Patel and Annat Shukla made the rangoli.

No exemption from poll duty for govt staff

District Election office has banned exemption from election duty.

Officers and employees have been put on duty to conduct election work for the Assembly elections 2023. Keeping in view the need of officers and employees, all types of leave and exemption from election work have been banned for officers and employees of all government and semi-government departments of the district from November 10 till further orders. All office heads have been directed not to forward any kind of leave and election exemption application.