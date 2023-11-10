Indore: Pre-Certification Of Ads 48 Hrs Prior To Voting Mandatory

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the assembly elections in the state, advertisements published in print media 48 hours prior to voting would have to be pre-certified.

For this, instructions have been issued by the Election Commission of India. The voting process for the Assembly elections 2023 in Madhya Pradesh will be completed in a single phase on November 17. The Election Commission of India has fixed the time limit for pre-certification of political advertisements published in print media on the date of voting and the day before voting.

Applicants for pre-certification of advertisements for publication in print media will have to apply to the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) two days before the proposed date of publication of the advertisement on the day of poll and on the day before poll. In the district, a separate team has been deployed in the MCMC cell in District Panchayat for certification of advertisements.

All parties concerned have been requested to get their advertisements pre-certified in advance to avoid inconvenience.

