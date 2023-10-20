MP Election 2023: Commissioner, Returning Officer Inspect Polling Booths

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Preparations for upcoming assembly elections are going on in the district. Commissioner Rajneesh Kasera along with returning officer and SDM Bihari Singh on Thursday inspected polling stations being set up for elections.

During the inspection, they ascertained availability of facilities and other arrangements provided to the polling teams at polling stations. They undertook the inspection of Government Secondary School in Mendki, Forest Division Department, Government Secondary School, Jawahar Nagar, Government Advanced Primary School, Durga Nagar, Government Secondary School, Bavadiya, Government Secondary School, Diggiraja Nagar and Gujarati Mali Dharamshala.

They instructed officials concerned to ensure that polling stations were set up as per the norms of the Election Commission of India. They saw ramps for disabled people, toilets, water in toilets, drinking water, lighting arrangements in polling booths, etc. Corporation deputy commissioner finance Punit Shukla, assistant engineer Saurabh Tripathi, Vijay Jadhav, Jitendra Sisodia were also present.