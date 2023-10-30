 MP Election 2023: 12 BJP Workers Join Congress
FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, October 30, 2023, 05:22 AM IST
Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 12 BJP workers joined Congress in Dhar during a Youth Congress meeting on Sunday. The meeting, led by City Youth Congress president Rohit Kamdar, took place at the Gautam Office in Silver Hills.

According to city media in-charge Ravi Lodha, this shift in allegiance by 12 youth workers marks a significant moment in the political landscape of Dhar. Prominent leaders like Deependra Thakur, Jasbir Tony Chhabra and former district panchayat president Manoj Gautam shared their perspectives and guidance with the young attendees.

A large number of youths, including Manoj Chauhan, Bunty Kamdar, Akshay Dhaneria, Vicky Rathore, Abhinav Bijwa, Arpit Baba, Ravi Patidar, Pradeep Sharan, Ravi Sen, Rohan Vyas, Atul Chauhan, Narendra Bagela, Ajay Jain, Karan Chauhan, Rahul Lodha, Lakhan Panwar, Sunil Chauhan and many more were present. District spokesperson Jitu Baba Chauhan conducted the programme, while a vote of thanks was proposed by Arvind Nayak.

