MP: Elderly women tricked by thug to part with Rs 1.75 lakh gold ornament in Badnawar

Representative Image |

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): A 65-year-old elderly woman from Badnawar tehsil of Dhar district was tricked by an unknown person into parting with 30-gram gold jewellery that she was wearing.

The event was reported at the Ganesh temple in Nayapura locality in Badnawar, where the victim, Jasodabai, wife of Heeralal Maru, went on Monday morning as part of her usual practice.

The victim in her police complaint with the Badnawar police informed that when she visited the temple as per her daily routine, an unknown person aged around 25 years was also there in the temple.

He approached her with a large sum of money in his hand. He informed her that he intended to give this money to Lord Ganesha, but first, he needed to touch it with pure gold to receive God's blessings.

Jasodabai responded by offering her armlet, which weighed around 30 grammes and was valued at Rs 1.75 lakh. The accused placed her armlet and cash in front of the idol, and the duo later left the sanctum sanctorum temple.

Jashodabai told the priest Ramdas Bairagi sitting outside the temple that some boy has offered money to Lord Ganesh in the temple and has also kept her armlet.

She asked the priest to take her armlet from the sanctum sanctorum and give it back to her, but they found both the armlet and the money missing. On this, the woman got scared and raised an alarm. Immediately the people of the locality gathered and searched for the miscreant, but in vain as the accused had fled the spot on his motorcycle.

They immediately rushed to the nearby police station and lodged a complaint.

Cops reached the spot and inquired about the incident. Based on the feature of the accused provided by the complainant, police began a search. They have alerted locals to stay alert from such miscreants as similar incidents were reported in the surrounding villages some time back as well.