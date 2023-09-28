 MP: Divyang Children Throng Ganesh Pandal, Receive Rousing Welcome In Sendhwa
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Divyang Children Throng Ganesh Pandal, Receive Rousing Welcome In Sendhwa

MP: Divyang Children Throng Ganesh Pandal, Receive Rousing Welcome In Sendhwa

Children were enthralled by colourful tableau and clicked photographs.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, September 28, 2023, 10:46 PM IST
article-image

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Divyang children of Kanta Viklang Seva Trust, Jhakar, on Wednesday, thronged at Ganesh pandal located at Dineshgang in Sendhwa town under Barwani district and offered prayers to Baba Kashinath Mahadev (special tableau).

Upon reaching they received a rousing welcome from municipal council president Basantibai Yadav. Addressing the devotees, Yadav paid reverence to Kanta Didi who dedicated her life towards the service and uplift of the Divyang children.

She added that drawing inspiration from Didi, every person should give their service to humanity so that downtrodden, backward and needy persons can get help and their condition is improved.

Divyang children urged Yadav to visit the ashram located at Jhakar, on which she affirmed that she would conduct a visit there very soon and redress their grievances if any.

Children were enthralled by colourful tableau and clicked photographs. Later, sweets and ice-creams were distributed among children.

Manoj Jaiswal and Manoj Marathe, a member of Manmad-Indore committee also played commendable roles. Trust president Vallabhdas Agrawal, secretary Rajendra Sharma, trustee Prem Chand Surana and workers of the Ashram also attended the event.

Read Also
Ujjain Rape Case: 12-Year-Old Victim Hails From Satna & Is Mentally Challenged; Grandpa On Way To...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Wanted Criminal Arrested In Sendhwa

MP: Wanted Criminal Arrested In Sendhwa

MP: Divyang Children Throng Ganesh Pandal, Receive Rousing Welcome In Sendhwa

MP: Divyang Children Throng Ganesh Pandal, Receive Rousing Welcome In Sendhwa

MP: 47 More CCTVs Installed To Strengthen City Vigil In Ratlam

MP: 47 More CCTVs Installed To Strengthen City Vigil In Ratlam

Ayushman Bhav: Over 1,300 Take Benefit Of Free Mega Health Fair In Mahidpur

Ayushman Bhav: Over 1,300 Take Benefit Of Free Mega Health Fair In Mahidpur

MP: CRPF Celebrates Veterans’ Day In Neemuch

MP: CRPF Celebrates Veterans’ Day In Neemuch