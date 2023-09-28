MP: Divyang Children Throng Ganesh Pandal, Receive Rousing Welcome In Sendhwa

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Divyang children of Kanta Viklang Seva Trust, Jhakar, on Wednesday, thronged at Ganesh pandal located at Dineshgang in Sendhwa town under Barwani district and offered prayers to Baba Kashinath Mahadev (special tableau).

Upon reaching they received a rousing welcome from municipal council president Basantibai Yadav. Addressing the devotees, Yadav paid reverence to Kanta Didi who dedicated her life towards the service and uplift of the Divyang children.

She added that drawing inspiration from Didi, every person should give their service to humanity so that downtrodden, backward and needy persons can get help and their condition is improved.

Divyang children urged Yadav to visit the ashram located at Jhakar, on which she affirmed that she would conduct a visit there very soon and redress their grievances if any.

Children were enthralled by colourful tableau and clicked photographs. Later, sweets and ice-creams were distributed among children.

Manoj Jaiswal and Manoj Marathe, a member of Manmad-Indore committee also played commendable roles. Trust president Vallabhdas Agrawal, secretary Rajendra Sharma, trustee Prem Chand Surana and workers of the Ashram also attended the event.

