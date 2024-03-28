MP: Divisional Commissioner Reviews Election Preparations In Dhar

FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Divisional commissioner Deepak Singh, on Thursday, held a joint meeting of administrative and police officers in the district panchayat auditorium regarding preparations for the Lok Sabha elections.

In this meeting, he reviewed the preparations and arrangements being made so far to conduct the Lok Sabha elections. Before the meeting, he also visited the media monitoring cell room.

In the meeting, Singh directed that all the officers should study the guidelines given by the Election Commission of India (ECI) with depth and precision, and they should conduct the elections as per the rules and instructions of the ECI.

He said that arrangements should be made to provide training to election-related officials by fixing a time-bound programme. He said that all AROs and their subordinate officers and employees should also be given training.

Singh said that the work of updating the voter list should be ensured as per the instructions of the ECI.

Voter awareness campaign held

The municipal council organised various SVEEP activities in Bhagoria to bolster the voting percentage and create voting awareness. Tribal development assistant commissioner Brajkant Shukla, district women and child development officer Subhash Jain and the district officials participated in the awareness campaign.

Chief municipal officer Vikas Dabar said that this year, efforts are being made to ensure maximum voting percentage so that a voter’s vote could be missed. This initiative underscores the commitment to democratic participation and civic engagement in the region.