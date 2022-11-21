Dhar: District-level badminton championship ends

FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of Mandsaur district's foundation day, a three-day district-level badminton championship was organised on Sunday. The arrangements were completed under the guidance of the Municipal Council and District Badminton Association at Nutan stadium, Mandsaur.

The competition was played in seven categories in which more than 150 players from Mandsaur, Shamgarh, Saitamau, Suwasra, Garoth, etc participated. The winners were honoured by the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) district vice president Shivraj Singh Rana, district panchayat representative Narendra Patidar, municipality president Ramadevi Banshilal Gurjar, and others.

Addressing the player municipality president Gurjar said that, youth should actively participate in sports and should also take advantage of various government schemes made for sports. She also congratulated all the winning players.

During the programme, yoga guru Surendra Jain, councillor Deepak Gajwa, and others were also present. In the end, a vote of thanks was proposed by councillor Pramila Goyal.