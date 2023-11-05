MP: Dispute Over Transformer Becomes Focal Point In Polls

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Tensions flared in Alot as a political dispute unfolded around an electricity transformer. The electricity department's junior engineer, Deepak Sharma and Alot tehsildar, Sonam Bhagat, arrived at Jhangaria village to disconnect the transformer's connection, which had been installed without official permission. The situation drew the attention of assembly candidate Premchand Guddu, who is running as an independent candidate in Alot. Guddu highlighted the difficulties faced by farmers in obtaining irrigation due to the unauthorised installation of the transformer.

Villagers had personally financed the transformer's installation, only to have its connection cut, allegedly at the instigation of BJP candidate Chintamani Malvi and Congress MLA Manoj Chawla. The independent candidate engaged in discussions with the electricity department officials to address the issue. Deepak Sharma stated that he had reached the location after receiving information about the unauthorised transformer and had documented the situation for further action.

Both BJP candidate Chintamani Malviya and Alot MLA Manoj Chawla claimed to be unaware of the matter, distancing themselves from the allegations. As the controversy simmers, the local community waits for a resolution to this transformer dispute that has become a focal point in the lead-up to the elections.

