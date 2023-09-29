 MP: Diggi Blames BJP Govt For Omkareshwar Flood
Singh assured affected people that Congress would compensate their losses if it came to power.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 29, 2023, 10:00 PM IST
article-image

Omkareshwar (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh once again targeted the BJP-led state government over the recent flood in Omkareshwar.

As part of his tour in Nimar region, the senior Congress leader reached Omkareshwar after visiting Kasrawad, Maheshwar and Mandleshwar situated on the bank of Narmada.

After paying obeisance at Jyotirlinga, Singh directly went to the main market to meet flood-affected people. During his visit, Singh kept away from political events.

Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh also inspected flood-affected areas, including Main Bazaar Patti area. He met flood-affected people in Ward No 7, Brahmpuri.

Instead of calling the recent flood a natural disaster, Digvijaya Singh blamed state government and local administration for it. He said that Shivraj Singh stopped the water from Indira Sagar and Omkareshwar Dam for his programme. After he left Omkareshwar, the local administration opened sluice gates of both dams, causing immediate rise in the Narmada water level.

He demanded a thorough investigation by none other than a panel headed by retired judge to know the exact reason behind the calamity and demanded action against those responsible for the same.

article-image

