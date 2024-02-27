MP: Dhar Police Still Groping In Dark As Accused Still Out Of Reach In School Teacher Murder Case

Madhya Pradesh: Lady Teacher Brutally Murdered In Dhar | File

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly 48 hours after the brutal murder of a private school teacher Aarti Makwana in Shri Krishna Nagar Colony of Dhar, the police have not yet arrested the culprits.

The police are investigating several important leads, including scrutinising nearby CCTV footage and questioning family members. The family is set to meet the SP to demand immediate arrest and strict punishment for the killers.

During initial interrogation, the police discovered that the teacher had been on leave from the school for the last month, and no property dispute has come to light.

Additionally, the teacher's husband is working abroad, and there was a discussion with his family members before the incident. In light of these details, the challenge for the police to reach the killers has increased.

Kamlesh Sharma, the police station in-charge, stated that the team is continuously trying to find clues. They have checked CCTV footage from many places, but no activity of anyone else has been revealed at the incident site. Inquiries from nearby areas have also not yielded any information.

The murder of Aarti Makwana has sparked outrage among society and her family. With no arrests yet made, the police are under pressure to solve the case quickly. The family's demand for swift justice highlights the gravity of the situation, and the police are intensifying efforts to apprehend the culprits.