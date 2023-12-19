MP: Devra Mahadev Temple Reinstated In Archaeological List, All Set For Renovation

Manawar (Madhya Pradesh): The ancient Devra Mahadev Temple, dedicated to Lord Bholenath in Manawar tehsil has been reinstated in the list of archaeological sites by the Madhya Pradesh Culture Department, thanks to persistent efforts of local residents, religious leaders, and public representatives. Located in the village of Devra, Manawar tehsil, this temple dates back to the Parmar dynasty and faced damage by Mughal invaders in the past.

Despite previous inclusion in the archaeological list, it was later removed, raising concerns about its preservation and restoration. Religious sant 1008 Gajanan Maharaj of Balipur Dham Ashram, among others, spearheaded initiatives to revive the temple, drawing devotees and organising significant events at the premises.

The recent notification was issued by Madhya Pradesh Culture Department deputy secretary Sunil Dubey on August 28, 2023, declaring the Temple as a state-protected monument. Rajya Sabha MP Sumer Singh Solanki, during a discussion, has expressed optimism about securing funding and initiating the construction of a grand Mahadev temple. The restoration work would be done in alignment with Ayodhya, Kashi, and Mahakal Lok (Ujjain).

Ankit Vedprakash Shukla said that this move would boost religious and cultural tourism and help generate employment in the region. He also highlighted the intricate artwork and the craftsmanship reflective of India's rich heritage. He urged the archaeology department to safeguard Devra village from acquisition (for the establishment of Ultra Tech Cement Factory) amidst the temple restoration.

Dr Kamal Kag expressed gratitude for the collaborative efforts of religious and public representatives, media, and support from Balipur Dham Ashram, underscoring the relentless pursuit to rebuild the grand temple.