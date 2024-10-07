 MP: Derogatory Remarks Against Prophet Sparks Protest In Alot; Muslims Demand Action Against Swami Narsinghanand
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Derogatory Remarks Against Prophet Sparks Protest In Alot; Muslims Demand Action Against Swami Narsinghanand

MP: Derogatory Remarks Against Prophet Sparks Protest In Alot; Muslims Demand Action Against Swami Narsinghanand

Muslim community members hand over memorandum to the SDM.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, October 07, 2024, 11:27 PM IST
article-image
MP: Derogatory Remarks Against Prophet Sparks Protest In Alot; Muslims Demand Action Against Swami Narsinghanand | FP Photo

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): The Muslim community, led by city Qazi Muzmkir Ali, Monday, protested against Swami Yati Narsinghanand's recent derogatory remarks about the Prophet. Demanding stern action, the protesters handed over a memorandum to the SDM, addressed to the President.

Notably, on September 29, during an event at Hindi Bhavan in Ghaziabad, Narasimhanand, the head priest of a temple in Uttar Pradesh, made inflammatory statements suggesting that Hindus should burn an effigy of the Prophet on Dussehra.

The comment has sparked widespread outrage among the Muslim community across the country, with many viewing it as a direct attack on their faith and dignity. The memorandum highlighted the repeated offensive statements made by Narasimhanand, accusing him of inciting religious discord and undermining the unity and integrity of the country.

Read Also
MP SHOCKER! Woman Rescued From In-Laws' House After 16 Years Of Hostage, Weighs 35 Kgs
article-image

The community has called for immediate legal action against him. Meanwhile, a case was registered against Yati Narsinghanand after a complaint by the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM over the former's alleged derogatory remarks against the Prophet.

FPJ Shorts
'₹5 Crore And Flat In Pune
'₹5 Crore And Flat In Pune": Father Of Paris 2024 Medalist Swapnil Kusale Makes Eye-Popping Demand
Kunal Kamra-Bhavish Aggarwal Feud Ends? Comedian Has The Last Laugh As Retorts From Ola Boss Dry Up
Kunal Kamra-Bhavish Aggarwal Feud Ends? Comedian Has The Last Laugh As Retorts From Ola Boss Dry Up
Haryana Assembly Election Results 2024: 'I Am Sure 'Lotus' Will Bloom For The 3rd Time,' Says BJP Candidate Gian Chand Gupta
Haryana Assembly Election Results 2024: 'I Am Sure 'Lotus' Will Bloom For The 3rd Time,' Says BJP Candidate Gian Chand Gupta
SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2024: Objection Window To End Today
SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2024: Objection Window To End Today
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore Crime Round-Up: Two Teenagers Stabbed Over Tiff; Man Stabbed By 6 Including Auto Driver For...

Indore Crime Round-Up: Two Teenagers Stabbed Over Tiff; Man Stabbed By 6 Including Auto Driver For...

World On Verge Of Another World War, Peace Is Necessary Today: Ex-President Ram Nath Kovind

World On Verge Of Another World War, Peace Is Necessary Today: Ex-President Ram Nath Kovind

IDA To Develop Incomplete Work In Private Colonies For Public Comfort

IDA To Develop Incomplete Work In Private Colonies For Public Comfort

Indore: Daughters Of Safai Mitras Perform Garba, Spread Message Of Cleanliness

Indore: Daughters Of Safai Mitras Perform Garba, Spread Message Of Cleanliness

Commendable Effort: Indore Zoo Connects Children And Animal Lovers With Wildlife

Commendable Effort: Indore Zoo Connects Children And Animal Lovers With Wildlife