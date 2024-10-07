MP: Derogatory Remarks Against Prophet Sparks Protest In Alot; Muslims Demand Action Against Swami Narsinghanand | FP Photo

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): The Muslim community, led by city Qazi Muzmkir Ali, Monday, protested against Swami Yati Narsinghanand's recent derogatory remarks about the Prophet. Demanding stern action, the protesters handed over a memorandum to the SDM, addressed to the President.

Notably, on September 29, during an event at Hindi Bhavan in Ghaziabad, Narasimhanand, the head priest of a temple in Uttar Pradesh, made inflammatory statements suggesting that Hindus should burn an effigy of the Prophet on Dussehra.

The comment has sparked widespread outrage among the Muslim community across the country, with many viewing it as a direct attack on their faith and dignity. The memorandum highlighted the repeated offensive statements made by Narasimhanand, accusing him of inciting religious discord and undermining the unity and integrity of the country.

The community has called for immediate legal action against him. Meanwhile, a case was registered against Yati Narsinghanand after a complaint by the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM over the former's alleged derogatory remarks against the Prophet.