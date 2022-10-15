MP: Dengue spreading tentacles, total cases rise to 66

Dengue mosquito | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The deadly dengue disease has been spreading its tentacles in the city as the total number of cases crossed the 60 mark (total 66) on Friday.

Meanwhile, concerned over the increasing number of cases of vector-borne diseases, officials believe that the dengue virus affecting patients must be of the DenV-1 type of dengue virus which causes the rapid spread of the disease but is not deadly.

“As the number of dengue cases is increasing, it may be possible that it’s due to the DenV-1 type of virus which spreads quickly. However, we haven’t tested for the type of virus and the department will send samples for testing when required,” district malaria officer Dr Daulat Patel told the media.

People of all ages are falling prey to the disease as the patients include 44 men and 22 women.

A two-month-old girl is the youngest while a 54-year-old man is the oldest patient.

4 children in 66 dengue cases

According to officials, out of the 66 dengue patients who have tested positive, so far, four are children below 15 years of age including a two-month-old girl.

“All the patients are stable and only one required hospitalisation. We’ve not recorded any death so far. A total of 100 suspected cases were found through a rapid test out of whom 66 were confirmed through the Mc Elisa test. Government PC Sethi Hospital and MGM Medical College conduct the Mc Elisa test, while other hospitals treat patients on the basis of the rapid test,” Dr Patel said.

Cases found in previous years

Years- Total cases

2016- 155

2017- 167

2018- 358

2019- 356

2020- 86

2021- 1200+

2022- 66 (so far)