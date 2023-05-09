MP: Demand to declare Omkareshwar as new district reiterated

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of assembly elections, residents have reiterated their demand to declare Omkareshwar as new district by joining nearby Barwaha-Sanawad and Mandhata area. As part of ‘Make Omkareshwar a new district’ campaign, a meeting was held at Sanawad municipal office wherein members of Sanawad-Barwaha committee and citizens discussed ways to make the campaign a big success.

Pradeep Sethia of Barwaha who have been raising the demand for the last 40 years, presented maps of 690 villages and lent support for its development and tourism.

Socio-political analyst Dinesh Sharma elaborated on the ongoing development work and upcoming projects in Omkareshwar region. Social worker Rajendra Palod justified the demand for making a district and the need to fulfill administrative imperatives for the same.

Ashish Chowdhary also lent his support to the demand on behalf of all business organisations. The Omkareshwar project has been planned to be developed as part of the Omkareshwar-Mahakal-Maheshwar circuit. Before PM’s visit to Omkareshwar, efforts would continue to raise demand at highest level possible.

Sanawad municipal council president representative Inder Birla, Jay Shinde, Om Bansal and other residents also attended the meeting. The famous pilgrimage centre Omkareshwar currently falls under Khandwa district.

Read Also MP: Gautam Buddha Jayanti celebrated with joy in Dewas