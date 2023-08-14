 MP: Demand For Bagli District Gain Momentum
MP: Demand For Bagli District Gain Momentum

MP: Demand For Bagli District Gain Momentum

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, August 14, 2023, 08:09 PM IST
Bagli (Madhya Pradesh): The demand for making Bagli a separate district has again gained pace months ahead of the Assembly polls. On the fourth day of indefinite strike, Ladli Behanas (women protestors) recited Raksha Bandhan song, Sundarkand and Ramayan Choupai to press long standing demand for district status.

Earlier, “Bagli district Banao” campaign co-ordination committee observed a day-long shutdown on Thursday and also launched indefinite strike to press for their long standing demand of district status for Bagli. Massive support was observed from women protestors including Shyama Tomar, Sandhya Shivhare, Rajkumari Eenani and among others. As per protestors, they have been demanding new district status for Bagli for over decade now. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had made announcements on several occasions, but no gazette notification has been issued on this matter.

Chhapra residents led by Rajesh Duggad, Vinod Bavel and PC Jain reached venue and extended their support. Janpad president representative Nahar Singh Mujalde, former block Congress president Jeewan Singh Chouhan, Ram Narayan Parihar and various social organizations also extended their support to the cause. The protest was conducted by Gopi Sharma while Subhash Carpenter proposed vote of thanks.

