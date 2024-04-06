MP: Defying Janpad AE Order, Secy Refuses To Maintain Quality In Road Work In Mandleshwar

Representational Image | Pixabay

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): Jalud gram panchayat secretary has been accused of corruption, negligence and even defying janpad panchayat AE’s order in CC road construction work, funded by MLA grants to the tune of Rs 5 lakh in Sonia Nagar in Mandaleshwar town.

Spearheaded by gram panchayat secretary Kalu Singh Patel, the work was commenced just after the implementation of the model code of conduct and was marred by poor-quality raw materials and technical deficiencies.

Upon receiving complaints, janpad panchayat deputy engineer Kiran Rawat intervened and identified technical irregularities and halted construction pending material testing and rectification of substandard work.

However, secretary Patel disregarded guidelines set by officers, resuming construction on Friday. Similarly, Free Press also published news regarding the same on March 17.

Taking cognizance, janpad panchayat Maheshwar AE Alawa issued guidelines specifying the need for 300 mm thick mortar, proper rolling, compaction tests and supervision by a deputy engineer.

Despite these directives, secretary Patel reportedly initiated the work without following the prescribed procedures.

The gravity of the situation prompted AE Alawa to personally inspect the construction site alongside deputy engineer Rawat. Expressing dissatisfaction with the quality of work and citing the absence of necessary technical measures, Alawa ordered a halt to the construction until all requirements were met.