Indore: Three Including Two Women Held For Blackmail, Extortion

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City police on Friday arrested three people including two women for blackmailing and threatening a man of implicating him in a false rape case by taking photos with him in the Kanadiya area. A woman and a man associated with the gang are on the run and they are being searched by the police.

According to the Kanadiya police station staff, Manishpuri resident Shivam had lodged a complaint that he was going somewhere from Bengali Square to Kanadiya side in his car and when he stopped near Sanchar Nagar a woman approached him and told him that if he wanted to enjoy the company of girls, he should come near the post office in Sanchar Nagar area.

Shivam reached the mentioned place where two women were standing and they called two men and they started blackmailing Shivam saying that they had taken a photo of him with them. They threatened to implicate him in a false case and demanded money. Shivam transferred Rs 10000 to the woman using his mobile phone but the women and men demanded Rs 1 lakh. Shivam called his brother, who brought Rs 1 lakh and they gave money to the women.

A case under section 389 of the IPC was registered against the three unidentified women and two men on the complaint of Shivam. On Friday, acting on a tip-off, Kanadiya police arrested Noor Mohammad of Khajrana area, Sana of Khajrana and Sadika, a resident of the Azad Nagar area of the city. Rs 20,000 were recovered from the accused and efforts are on to recover the remaining money which they had extorted from the complainant. They are being questioned for other theft and robbery incidents. A woman and a man are also being searched by the police in connection with the same.