MP: Dalit grooms ride horses to wedding as Hindu Jagaran Manch stand guard

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Setting an example before those often object or stop dalit groom from riding a horse during wedding procession, members of Hindu Jagaran Manch stood guard to fulfil the dream of two dalit grooms to ride horse to their wedding in Ratlam district.

They not only foiled the attempts of anti-social elements to disturb peace and harmony of Barsi village in Alot Tehsil, but they also accorded a grand welcome to Baaratis on arrival to the village.

This happened on Monday. Photographs of the wedding procession went viral on social media on Tuesday.

According to reports, two sisters- Radha and Rukman- belonging to dalit community, was to get married with Pappu, a resident of Batlawadi village and Kantilal, a resident of Rapeta village.

There was rumour doing the rounds, some anti-social elements might stop grooms riding horses in wedding.

General secretary of Hindu Jagran Manch Malwa province, Nepal Singh Dodiya alerted his team members and asked them to stand as guard to fulfil the dream of both grooms. Singh later also reached the wedding places and welcomed the baaratis.

“Wedding is a special moment of life. Everyone has the right to fulfil his or her dream. Therefore, we decided that anti-social elements will not succeed in their motive. In future, we will stand as guard with all dalit families,” Singh added.

He added that the motive was to spread a message that none has the right to deprive anyone from basic rights.

Recently, many incidents in which Dalit grooms were stopped from riding horses in wedding were reported in Madhya Pradesh. In many cases, police and administration had to stand as guard.

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 05:56 PM IST