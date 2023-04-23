MP: Cyber fraudsters create fake Instagram account of Burhanpur SP, demand money from people | File

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Cyber fraudsters are no longer targeting only gullible people, with their bag of tricks, even IPS officers are becoming targets.

In the latest incident, a hacker targeted the Instagram account of Burhanpur Superintendent of Police Rahul Kumar Lodha.

SP Lodha has lodged a complaint with the cybercrime wing of the district, against unknown persons for creating a close Instagram account and demanding money from persons who are on the friend list.

SP asks people to be careful of clone ID's

As soon as SP Lodha came to know about this, he appealed to the people not to make any transactions if they get any request on their account for a transfer of money. Along with this, he has also said to be careful with such people.

He asked people to contact the cyber team or him if they got any requests in which the miscreant on the other side demanded money using his clone ID. After getting the complaint, the cyber team engaged in tracing the hackers.