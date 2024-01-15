MP: Cyber Attack On E-Nagar Palika Portal Cong Condemns Govt Inaction | FP Photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): A month into the new BJP government's tenure, the state is grappling with a severe crisis. A cyber attack on the e-nagar palika portal has shut down the online services of 413 civic bodies, causing massive revenue loss. Expressing strong condemnation, State Congress Committee spokesperson Sabir Fitwel said that the BJP government's indifference has led to significant disruptions. Processes such as construction, mutation, birth and death certificates issuance, typically conducted online through the municipal corporation, are reportedly in disarray.

Fitwel criticised the government for diverting its resources towards non-essential activities, including loudspeakers, DJ bands, and meat vendors, while essential services suffer. He highlighted the plight of farmers who are facing inflation. Moreover, Fitwel raised concerns about the alleged cyber attack on the e-nagar palika portal, which contains crucial property data. Despite that, the BJP government has failed to take substantial steps to address the breach or identify the culprits.

The compromised data reportedly includes information from 413 civic bodies across the state. Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition Umang Singar also expressed dissatisfaction with the government's inaction. Both leaders emphasised the urgent need for strict action against the cyber criminals responsible for the attack. As the government grapples with this crisis, citizens and farmers are left facing financial losses and uncertainty in the wake of inflation and administrative lapses.