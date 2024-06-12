MP: CSC E-Governance Officials Caught Red-Handed While Accepting Bribe In Dhar

Accused CSC E-Governance Centre officials Ravi Gehlot (L) and Arvind Verma (R) |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A team of Lokayukta caught two CSC E-Governance Centre officials red-handed while accepting a bribe for starting an Aadhaar Registration Centre in Barmandal tehsil under Sardarpur, Dhar. The complaint was lodged by Vijay Kumawat.

According to Kumawat, the accused, identified as CSC E-Governance Centre district manager Arvind Verma and district coordinator Ravi Singh Gehlot had demanded a bribe of Rs 40,000 from Kumawat. He had applied to start an Aadhaar Registration Centre, which was approved, but Verma and Gehlot insisted on the bribe to provide the necessary equipment, including a computer, printer and biometric machine.

Kumawat approached the Lokayukta office in Indore with his complaint, which was verified and found accurate. During the initial conversation, the accused took Rs 5,000. On Wednesday, Lokayukta officials set up a sting operation and caught Verma and Gehlot accepting an additional Rs 15,000.

The proceedings are ongoing against Verma and Gehlot under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120 of the IPC. This case highlights the pervasive issue of corruption in public services and the effectiveness of Lokayukta's efforts to combat it.

This incident has brought attention to the need for stricter monitoring and accountability within the CSC E-Governance system. The Lokayukta's swift action serves as a warning to others engaging in corrupt practices, reinforcing the commitment to clean governance.