MP: CRPF's RAF denotes sensitive areas in Pipalrawan

Pipalrawan (Madhya Pradesh): To combat communal tension and riots, CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) special force – Rapid Action Force’s delta 107 Battalion marked out communally sensitive areas in Bhorasa village.

A group of 54 jawans got acquainted with the village topography and demography in sensitive areas which will help them to act swiftly in case of any emergency.

They also surveyed communally-sensitive areas in and around the village and sought information about other parameters including population, literacy rate, socio-economic and political situations.

The team also interacted with all police stations, senior officers to find out the communally-sensitive areas in the region and establish peace. Bhorasa SHO Hitesh Patil apprised sub-commandant Panchmalal regarding ground situation.

Addressing media persons, Panchmalal said that the team under guidance of platoon commander Jagdish Prasad has been conducting security exercises across the district in order to develop a sense of security among people, as per instructions of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The team includes a gazetted officer, 10 sub-ordinate officers and 43 soldiers. The team accompanied by SHO Patil also planted saplings at police station premises. RAF is a specialised wing of the CRPF to deal with riot and crowd control situations.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Council president demands sports stadium in Pipalrawan