Madhya Pradesh: Council president demands sports stadium in Pipalrawan

Pipalrawan (Madhya Pradesh): Pipalrawan Municipal Council president Kavita Devnarayan Sharma has demanded a sports stadium in the city from Sports and Youth Welfare, Technical Education and Skill Development and Employment minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia.

President Sharma has also submitted a memorandum for construction of the stadium for youths to minister Scindia during her visit to Pipalrawan on Wednesday. Notably, Scindia visited Agera village in Sonkatch to inaugurate a Ladli Behna camp. She received an overwhelming welcome by municipality employees and residents.

Sharma said that the youth of the city need a stadium to practice for various national and international sports competitions. The stadium will also encourage the youth to build their career in sports. Also, lot of players from the city are opting sports as their goal.

Senior councillor Devnarayan Sharma, councillor Anil Adivasi, Jitendra Kushwaha, Shekhar Yadav, BJP’s Babulal Mukati, Sheshnarayan Nahar, Jagdish Patidar and others were present.