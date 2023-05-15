MP: CRPF vital element of national security, says DG in Neemuch

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Dr SL Thausen, director general (DG) of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), arrived in Neemuch for a two day visit on Friday. He was received by DIG group centre SSC Khoop and veteran officers at Officers' Mess in Octerlony House. After paying tributes at the Martyr's Memorial at Triganja Park, he took stock of the historical buildings, quarter guard and training imparted by CTC and RTC. The DG inaugurated a general refreshment centre and planted saplings to raise awareness among people. He also addressed a ‘Sainik Sammelan’ wherein he patiently listened to the issues projected by the jawans and assured expeditious resolution.

Addressing the conference, he commended the brave hearts of the force for their devotion and courage in serving the nation. The CRPF, established in 1939, gradually grew into an elite combat force of the country. The CRPF is a vital element of our nation’s security apparatus. It is capable of meeting tough challenges such as Naxalite, terrorist and separatist activities and maintaining law and order in disturbed parts of the country. Additional director general (ADG, training) Sanjeev Ranjan Ojha, inspector general ( IG, state sector) Jasbeer Singh Sandhu, Neemuch Range DIG Ram Krishna, United Hospital DIG (Medical) PN Solanki besides other gazetted officers, sub-ordinate officers and jawans were present.