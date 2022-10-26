MP: Credits for learning in school too! Earn one in 30 hours

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Studying in school will not be a matter of just clearing examinations. Rather, it will be more focused on proficient learning of skills now as school education will soon have the credit system. The credit system will enable students to learn a skill and be proficient in it by spending a minimum number of hours of learning the same.

Close to the understanding of learning a skill and becoming an outlier, the system will require that students spend a minimum amount of time learning the skill. For the purpose of credit calculations under the National Credit Framework (NCrF), 30 notional learning hours will be counted as one Credit.

Until now, schools have been focused on best results and passing percentage, but that is about to change with the credit system. Now, schools will be required to ensure learning hours and proficient learning of skills.

15 hours of Theory; 30 for Practical, 45 for Experience!

Learning must be wisely divided into three major ways of learning: Theory, practical and experiential. For one credit in theory, students must complete 15 hours of notional learning. Further, for practical, students must complete 30 hours and experiential learning will include relevant experience and professional levels acquired with 40 to 45 hours of learning. Furthermore, the learning must introduce a new concept and develop self-learning. The following is how learning must be delivered to count as learning hour:

Theory

• In each theory class, a new concept is taught and the student learns something new throughout the class

• It also involves self-learning

Practical

• The practical is dependent on theory and experiments performed are based on concepts learned in theory class

• Repetition of an already learned concept. Observations are taken again and again

Experiential learning

Experiential learning, including relevant experience and professional levels acquired in activities like field visits, industrial visits and so forth carry less weightage because it is just an observation and/or application of concepts learned in theory.