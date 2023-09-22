 MP: Court Awards Rs 81L Compensation To Road Accident Victim’s Family
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Court Awards Rs 81L Compensation To Road Accident Victim’s Family

MP: Court Awards Rs 81L Compensation To Road Accident Victim’s Family

Advocate Jai Karora commended Ganesh Malviya's tireless efforts, emphasizing the significance of this legal victory.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 22, 2023, 09:54 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Sanawad court awarded Rs 81L compensation to the family of Neelendra Sharma, who died in a road accident two years back.

The court held driver responsible for the accident and deemed the insurance company liable for substantial compensation payout. This significant decision marks a first for the Sanawad jurisdiction in terms of awarded amount.

The incident occurred when Sharma was riding his motorcycle at night near Bishankheda, under the Obedullaganj police station. Neelendra later died in hospital. Taking into consideration his dependent wife and children, the Motor Vehicle Accident Claims Tribunal deliberated and subsequently granted a claim of Rs 81 lakh to the family.

Advocate Ganesh Malviya played a pivotal role in securing this verdict, dedicating two years of relentless effort to ensure justice for Archana Sharma, the deceased's wife. Advocate Jai Karora commended Ganesh Malviya's tireless efforts, emphasizing the significance of this legal victory.

Following the court's decision, members of the Sanawad Bar, including GS Joshi, Jagdish Yadav, Rinkesh Jain, Bharat Patel, Ashish Mishra, Jai Karora and others extended a warm welcome and heartfelt respect to Advocate Malviya for his dedicated pursuit of justice in this case.

Read Also
UP: IIM Indore To Suggest Ways To Improve Chikankari Workers' Lives With Higher Wage, Improved...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

GSTAT Bench Is Possible In City: GST Council Officials

GSTAT Bench Is Possible In City: GST Council Officials

Indore: Restriction On Leaves In View Of Assembly Polls

Indore: Restriction On Leaves In View Of Assembly Polls

Indore: Woman Raped By Sister’s Husband

Indore: Woman Raped By Sister’s Husband

Indore: Man Held For Duping Student Of Rs 2.6L By Posing As Cop

Indore: Man Held For Duping Student Of Rs 2.6L By Posing As Cop

Indore: 3 Arrested For Holding 3 Minor Boys From W Bengal Captive In House

Indore: 3 Arrested For Holding 3 Minor Boys From W Bengal Captive In House