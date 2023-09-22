MP: Court Awards Rs 81L Compensation To Road Accident Victim’s Family

Representative Image

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Sanawad court awarded Rs 81L compensation to the family of Neelendra Sharma, who died in a road accident two years back.

The court held driver responsible for the accident and deemed the insurance company liable for substantial compensation payout. This significant decision marks a first for the Sanawad jurisdiction in terms of awarded amount.

The incident occurred when Sharma was riding his motorcycle at night near Bishankheda, under the Obedullaganj police station. Neelendra later died in hospital. Taking into consideration his dependent wife and children, the Motor Vehicle Accident Claims Tribunal deliberated and subsequently granted a claim of Rs 81 lakh to the family.

Advocate Ganesh Malviya played a pivotal role in securing this verdict, dedicating two years of relentless effort to ensure justice for Archana Sharma, the deceased's wife. Advocate Jai Karora commended Ganesh Malviya's tireless efforts, emphasizing the significance of this legal victory.

Following the court's decision, members of the Sanawad Bar, including GS Joshi, Jagdish Yadav, Rinkesh Jain, Bharat Patel, Ashish Mishra, Jai Karora and others extended a warm welcome and heartfelt respect to Advocate Malviya for his dedicated pursuit of justice in this case.

