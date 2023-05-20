 MP: Couple, their minor son killed after being hit by car in Barwani
PTIUpdated: Saturday, May 20, 2023, 12:15 PM IST
Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): A couple and their six-year-old son were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a car in Barwani district, police said on Saturday.

The accident took place at Mogrikheda on Sendhwa-Niwali Road around 9 pm on Friday, an official said.

"The speeding car hit the motorcycle on which a husband-wife duo, who were in their twenties, and their son were going. The trio was killed in the accident," Sendhwa police station in-charge Anokh Sindhya said.

The driver fled from the spot, leaving the car behind, he said, adding that the vehicle has been seized and a search is underway to trace and nab the accused.

The bodies of the victims were handed over to the family after post-mortem, the official said. 

