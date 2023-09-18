 MP: Continuous Downpour Brings Joy And Challenges


FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 18, 2023, 06:53 AM IST
MP: Continuous Downpour Brings Joy And Challenges

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): Khetia has been blessed with a continuous downpour since late Friday night, bringing both joy and challenges to its residents. The effects of this sustained rainfall were evident on Saturday, especially on the day of the Haat Bazaar.

The usually bustling market of Khetia saw subdued activity due to the persistent rain, dampening the usual hustle and bustle. Adding to the inconvenience, the electricity supply has been disrupted since the morning.

As of now, no updates have been received about the extent of the impact caused by the heavy rain, but it is undeniable that life in the city has been affected.

The municipal council's rain gauge reported a total of 1.44 inches of rainfall on Friday. Up to 8 am on Saturday, a cumulative rainfall of 22.88 inches has been recorded. Comparatively, last year's total rainfall by September 16, 2022, was 26.96 inches.

While the continuous rain may have disrupted daily routines, it has undeniably brought joy to the hearts of farmers who are celebrating the much-needed precipitation for their fields.

The residents of Khetia await respite from the rains and hope for a return to normalcy in their daily lives soon.

