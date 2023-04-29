 MP: Constable dies on duty, Nalkheda police provide Rs 1 lakh aid
The deceased was identified as 42-year-old Constable Babulal Verma, posted at Nalkheda police station in Agar Malwa.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, April 29, 2023, 10:46 PM IST
Representative Image

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): Nalkheda police provided financial aid of Rs 1 lakh to relatives of constable who died on duty on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as 42-year-old Constable Babulal Verma, posted at Nalkheda police station in Agar Malwa. He passed away on duty after sudden cardiac arrest around 2 am. He was also taken to the District Hospital where he died during the treatment.

Police staff including SDOP Pallavi Shukla, station in-charge Shashi Upadhyay and staff paid tribute to him at Nalkheda police station and handed over the financial assistance amount to the relatives on behalf of the department. Constable’s body was sent to his native village Ramnagar, where his last rituals were performed. 

