 Madhya Pradesh: Collector on bicycle, appeals residents to maintain cleanliness in Agar
Collector called for concerted efforts of every member of the society to maintain environmental hygiene and bag the best ranking in Swachhta Sarvekshan.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, April 23, 2023, 11:07 PM IST
Agar (Madhya Pradesh): Aiming to improve its ranking in the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan-2023, collector Kailash Wankhede rode a bicycle on Sunday morning, making an appeal to the residents to play their part in improving the swachhta’ ranking. Passing by the streets, he reviewed sanitation and cleanliness measures and urged residents to maintain clean and hygienic surroundings, not to deposit trash outside their doors or on street corners.

He called for concerted efforts of every member of the society to maintain environmental hygiene and bag the best ranking in Swachhta Sarvekshan. He also urged residents to do waste segregation, which basically means keeping wet and dry wastes separately, so that dry can be recycled and wet waste can be composted. Beginning from the collector bungalow, he inspected cleanliness and traffic measures at Chhwani Square and discussed its redressal with officials concerned.

Covering Sadar Bazar Indore, Kota Road, he reached the bus stand and discussed grievances of commuters and passengers. He assured to hold a district-level meeting soon to discuss cleanliness and sanitation-related issues and its redressal. CMO Pawan Phool Faqir, cleanliness inspector Basant Dhoolgaj and other administrative officials were present.

