Madhya Pradesh: Yashodhara Raje Scindia reviews government schemes in Agar

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): State minister of technical education, skill development and employment and district in-charge Yashodhara Raje Scindia was accorded a warm welcome on one-day visit to Agar-Malwa district on Wednesday.

She met beneficiaries of Ladli Behna Scheme in Kanad village and even helped fill application form. She also disseminated information about the scheme that facilitates lower and middle-class women. She reached Agar Rest house at 11.30 am, and gave a patient hearing to grievances of workers, supporters and assured of early redressal.

She then participated in review meeting of CM Ladli Bahna Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission and various schemes of other departments at collectorate office. She later Scindia addressed a local programme and left for Bhopal at 4 pm. Former MLAs Rekha Ratnakar, Gopal Parmar, Lalji Ram Malviya, former district president Karan Singh Yadav, Morcha district president Dinesh Parmar and office bearers, workers were also present.