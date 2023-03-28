Madhya Pradesh: Missing girl found dead, VHP, Bajrang Dal launch sit-in protest in Agar

FP Photo

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old girl who disappeared from her house on March 26 was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a well on Tuesday morning. Supporters of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal launched a sit-in protest, demanding stern action.

As per reports, a minor girl went missing from her house located at Lakshmanpura in Agar district. Anxious members searched for her in all possible places, but all in vain.

Based on a complaint from the family, Kotwali police registered a case and began investigating. Alleging that the police delayed in searching for the missing girl, family members, VHP, Bajrang Dal held protest at police station, promoting police trace girl at earliest.

After an extensive search, policemen found her body in suspicious condition in a well. Police have also recovered a note from her house with mention of a person belonging to minority community. Following the autopsy, police handed over the body to kin.

Meanwhile, VHP, Bajrang Dal supporters launched a demonstration by placing the body on Sarkarwada Square, demanding strict action against the culprits. Further investigation is underway.