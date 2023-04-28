MP: Congress will win 150 seats in assembly polls, says Digvijaya Singh

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): If Congress workers work hard then the party would win 150 seats in the upcoming assembly elections. This was stated by senior Congress leader and former CM Digvijaya Singh while addressing a meeting of sector presidents of Ratlam city Congress and Congress leaders on Thursday evening.

Singh’s visit was a part of his campaign in assembly seats which the Congress lost in the last two to three elections.

Former CM Digvijaya Singh claimed of a Congress wave in the state and said that it was now up to the Congress to turn it into victory.

He asked party leaders and sector presidents to hold regular meetings with party workers and chalk out strategy for booth management.

He said that better communication, coordination and positive thinking would bring better result at the organizational level. He told Congress workers to remain united as the party would form government in the state. Singh also felicitated senior Congress leaders in the beginning of the meeting.

In the meeting, state Congress senior vice-president Rameshwar Nikhra, District Congress organisation incharge Amitabh Mandloi, former union minister and MLA Kantilal Bhuria, Sailana MLA Harsh Vijay Gehlot, Alote MLA Manoj Chawla, Youth Congress president Vikrant Bhuria were also present.

