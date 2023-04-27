Madhya Pradesh: Porwal takes over as Ratlam Development Authority chairman

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): BJP leader Ashok Porwal took over as Chairman of Ratlam Development Authority (RDA) on Thursday.

State government had recently appointed Porwal as RDA chairman. In the past Porwal had served as president of Ratlam Municipal Corporation and as district president of Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha.

MP Guman Singh Damor, Chetanya Kashyap and Dilip Makwana (both MLA), BJP district in-charge Pradeep Pandey, district BJP president Rajendra Singh Lunera and other BJP leaders were also present.

As per information, after assuming the charge, Porwal was provided information about various projects of the RDA by SDM and Chief Executive officer RDA Sanjeev Keshav Pandey.

