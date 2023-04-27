 Madhya Pradesh: Porwal takes over as Ratlam Development Authority chairman
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Porwal takes over as Ratlam Development Authority chairman

Madhya Pradesh: Porwal takes over as Ratlam Development Authority chairman

MP Guman Singh Damor, Chetanya Kashyap and Dilip Makwana (both MLA), BJP district in-charge Pradeep Pandey, district BJP president Rajendra Singh Lunera and other BJP leaders were also present.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, April 27, 2023, 10:49 PM IST
article-image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): BJP leader Ashok Porwal took over as Chairman of Ratlam Development Authority (RDA) on Thursday.

State government had recently appointed Porwal as RDA chairman. In the past Porwal had served as president of Ratlam Municipal Corporation and as district president of Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha.

MP Guman Singh Damor, Chetanya Kashyap and Dilip Makwana (both MLA), BJP district in-charge Pradeep Pandey, district BJP president Rajendra Singh Lunera and other BJP leaders were also present.

As per information, after assuming the charge, Porwal was provided information about various projects of the RDA by SDM and Chief Executive officer RDA Sanjeev Keshav Pandey.

Read Also
MP: NIA arrives in Ratlam to probe assets of aides of three men caught with explosives in Rajasthan
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Sakhi Niwas Kendra for working women in Kheda village

MP: Sakhi Niwas Kendra for working women in Kheda village

Indore: Mother milk bank provides ‘elixir’ to dozen newborns every day

Indore: Mother milk bank provides ‘elixir’ to dozen newborns every day

Indore: Thieves break lock at Agar Malwa SP’s house

Indore: Thieves break lock at Agar Malwa SP’s house

Indore: City youths give thumbs up to same-sex marriage 

Indore: City youths give thumbs up to same-sex marriage 

Indore: Man from Rajasthan held for duping two army officers of Rs 2 lakh

Indore: Man from Rajasthan held for duping two army officers of Rs 2 lakh