MP: Congress pays tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on death anniversary in Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Congress members paid tributes to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary here at the super market on Sunday. Addressing the event, former minister and MLA Sajjan Singh Verma said that Rajiv Gandhi was a visionary who sacrificed his life for the sake of India's unity. His contributions for taking India into the computer age were also distinctive.

He urged members to follow ideology of Rajiv Gandhi, Mahatma Gandhi and Baba Saheb Ambedkar of maintaining communal harmony in the country keeping aside Godse’s which is prevalent from the past nine years. He is regarded as the architect of new India, it was through his vision that ushered in IT and telecom revolution in India. Similarly, district president Manoj Rajani paid floral tributes to the former PM.

Members also observed two minutes silence while paying homage. District panchayat president Leela Devi Atariya, former mayor Rekha Verma, Jayprakash Shastri, Shaukat Hussain and a large number of Congress workers were present. The event was conducted by Congress spokesperson Sudhir Sharma while Zakir Ulla Sheikh proposed a vote of thanks.

