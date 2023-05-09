MP: Congress MLA lambasts Jyotiraditya Scindia in Khandwa

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLA from Bhikangaon assembly constituency, Jhuma Solanki launched a scathing attack on Union minister and BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia during a Nari Samman Yojana function in Khandwa.

The MLA said that if the Congress government is formed in 2023, no one will be allowed to become ‘Scindia’. Those who left the party was fake gold and the one who is in Congress fold is real gold, so there is no hope that anyone will go now.

She said that it is her personal opinion which will be investigated after the formation of government in 2023. Solanki who is in the district for implementation of the scheme also got the women fill the form at Congress office (Gandhi Bhavan) in Khandwa on Tuesday.

With only few months left for the state assembly elections, both BJP and Congress are leaving no stone unturned to pull women voters in their favour through pro-women schemes like Ladli Behna Yojana of BJP and Nari Samman Yojana of Congress. With BJP having announced to give Rs 1k to women, the Congress has also announced to provide Rs 1500 per month and LPG cylinder for Rs 500 to empower the women of the state.

