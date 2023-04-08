MP: Congress leaders continue hunger strike for 2nd day in Badnawar

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leaders continued their hunger strike for the second day at janpad panchayat premises on Saturday to mark their protest against corruption in Rural Engineering Service (RES) Department.

A sit-in hunger strike was organised outside the janpad panchayat office on Friday and was attended by several local workers. They accused the RES Department of large scale corruption in construction works of 136 gravel roads in the tehsil. No action has been initiated as of now, despite complaints.

On the second day, veteran leader and former district president Bal Mukund Singh Gautam reached the protest site and asked district panchayat members Ashok Dawar, representative Nirdesh Songara, Digvijay Singh Chundawat and other leaders to continue the strike.

Gautam also accused RES Department of large-scale corruption saying many roads out of the 136 roads have not been built but amount has been withdrawn. He said, we earlier handed over a memorandum to SDM asking for appropriate action in this regard but in vain. The hunger strike will continue until the guilty are punished.

State committee secretary Sunil Sankhla, district panchayat members Shankar Singh Chauhan, Devpal Singh Jadav, Mahesh Patidar and a large number of party workers were present.