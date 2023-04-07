Madhya Pradesh: Man killed, Four injured in separate road accidents in Badnawar

Accident | Representative Photo

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old man was killed in bike crash on Petlawad road on Friday. The accident occurred between Lilikhedi and Chhayan villages under Badnawar town.

The deceased was identified as Samrath Bhil, (30), of Lilikhedi. After post-mortem in civil hospital the body was handed over to the kin. The exact reason behind accident is not known. A case was registered with Badnawar police.

On Thursday, bike-borne Bherulal Bhil, (20), was injured in accident on Borda road on Thursday. He was rushed to Badnawar hospital from where he was referred to Ratlam. He suffered serious head injuries. On the same day, an elderly woman Leela Bai Baloda received serious leg injuries, when the motorcycle she was riding collided with tractor. She was also rushed to Ratlam for treatment.

In third accident on Thursday, two persons were injured after their motorcycle collided with heavy vehicle near Dak Bangla on Thursday. Injured Dev Kunwar Panwar (60) and his brother-in-law Balwant Singh Panwar of Pitgara were rushed to Ratlam hospital.