MP: Congress Demands Memorial For Freedom Fighters In Mahidpur

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): State Congress spokesperson and social worker Ashok Navlakha on Monday questioned State government over lack of recognition to freedom fighters and reformists belonging to Mahidpur by the government after Independence, evoking a strong rebuttal for BJP.

Praising the sacrifices of freedom fighters and reformists towards the cause of Independence, Navlakha said that 44 freedom fighters belonging from Mahidpur made unparalleled sacrifices for the country. During India’s struggle for independence, freedom fighters from Mahidpur region emerged as nationalists dedicating everything to the cause of the nation, but many remained unsung, years after. Because of their sacrifices, India got its freedom on August 15, 1947, ending an almost 200-year British rule in India.

Navlakha had earlier written to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on April 11, 2021, demanding construction of memorial for freedom fighters, installation of statue of legendary freedom fighters with their descriptions. But State government didn’t pay heed to the request till now. It is high time more Indians knew about the historic role of our freedom fighters who have made supreme sacrifices towards achieving the country's freedom. Their sacrifice will always inspire the youth towards selfless service to the nation.

He alleged that government is "least bothered" about honouring such sons of the soil, despite nationwide “Meri Mati Mera Desh” which was launched to pay respects to martyrs who laid their lives for the great cause.

Navlakha has requested the government for construction of memorial for freedom fighters and install their statues to commemorate unsung heroes.

Read Also Indore: Renovation Work At 216 Grids Of West Discom Complete

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)