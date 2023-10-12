MP: Cong Cries Foul Over Govt Advts In Trains, Saklecha Files Plaint With EC

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): State Congress general secretary Paras Saklecha has accused local administration of turning a blind eye to government advertisements (Ladli Behna Yojana) on Dahod-Ujjain-Habibganj train despite imposition of Model Code of Conduct.

He also lodged a complaint with EC in this regard. A former MLA from Ratlam Saklecha accused the state government of misusing government property. Along with complaint letter, Saklecha also submitted photographs and videography of train coaches with government advertisements stating that daily thousands of people travel by this train from Dahod (in Gujarat) to Ujjain and Habibganj (now Rani Kamlapati) stations in Bhopal.

He claimed that in the last three days since the imposition of MCC, lakhs of voters were influenced by these advertisements. Following imposition of code of conduct all political banners, posters, and advertisements were removed immediately.

However, the train connecting Dahod to Rani Kamlapati was still running with coaches having these advertisements. When contacted, railway's official, on condition of anonymity, said that the process of removing all the advertisements on the railway coaches has begun and that by tonight it would be removed.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)