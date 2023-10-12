 MP: Cong Cries Foul Over Govt Advts In Trains, Saklecha Files Plaint With EC
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Cong Cries Foul Over Govt Advts In Trains, Saklecha Files Plaint With EC

MP: Cong Cries Foul Over Govt Advts In Trains, Saklecha Files Plaint With EC

A former MLA from Ratlam Saklecha accused the state government of misusing government property.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, October 12, 2023, 09:58 PM IST
article-image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): State Congress general secretary Paras Saklecha has accused local administration of turning a blind eye to government advertisements (Ladli Behna Yojana) on Dahod-Ujjain-Habibganj train despite imposition of Model Code of Conduct.

He also lodged a complaint with EC in this regard. A former MLA from Ratlam Saklecha accused the state government of misusing government property. Along with complaint letter, Saklecha also submitted photographs and videography of train coaches with government advertisements stating that daily thousands of people travel by this train from Dahod (in Gujarat) to Ujjain and Habibganj (now Rani Kamlapati) stations in Bhopal.

He claimed that in the last three days since the imposition of MCC, lakhs of voters were influenced by these advertisements. Following imposition of code of conduct all political banners, posters, and advertisements were removed immediately.

However, the train connecting Dahod to Rani Kamlapati was still running with coaches having these advertisements. When contacted, railway's official, on condition of anonymity, said that the process of removing all the advertisements on the railway coaches has begun and that by tonight it would be removed.

Read Also
Follow Your Habit, Make Indore No 1 In Voting Too, Says Dy EC
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Clear Dues In 7 Days Or Face Power Cut

MP: Clear Dues In 7 Days Or Face Power Cut

MP: Inter-State Weapon Smuggling Module Busted, 4 Held With Arms

MP: Inter-State Weapon Smuggling Module Busted, 4 Held With Arms

Navratri 2023: Garba Only Till 10pm

Navratri 2023: Garba Only Till 10pm

MP: Illicit Liquor Worth Over Rs 5L Seized, 4 Held

MP: Illicit Liquor Worth Over Rs 5L Seized, 4 Held

MP: Cong Cries Foul Over Govt Advts In Trains, Saklecha Files Plaint With EC

MP: Cong Cries Foul Over Govt Advts In Trains, Saklecha Files Plaint With EC