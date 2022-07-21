MP: Communal tension as blacksmith puts piece of flesh at community well in Jobat town, arrested

Representational Pic |

FP News Service

Jobat (Madhya Pradesh)

Tension prevailed in Bori village near Jobat of Alirajpur district after one accused belongs to the minority community put pieces of animal flesh in the well, a source of drinking water for local residents.

Acting on the complaint, Jobat police booked one local resident Sidhique Ditawat and arrested him from his residence and produced him before the court.

The incident was reported on the intervening night of Tuesday – Wednesday. Locals expressed their resentment before the police and demanded stern action against him.

According to the information, on Tuesday, drinking water is supplied to the houses of Bori Nagar from the well located in front of the petrol pump. Siddiqui, a blacksmith put a piece of meat in this well.

The said act of the youth has not only hurt the religious faith of the Hindu community in the holy month of Shravan but has also hurt the Hindu sentiments.

There is anger in the Sarva Hindu society of Bori village after the incident and they demanded stern action against the accused.

The residents of Bori reached the police station and lodged an FIR and demanded from the administration that a forensic examination of the meat should be done.

They claimed that this is not the first time, even before this, many times such dirty acts were done and it should be investigated and appropriate action should be taken.

Soon after getting information about the matter, Jobat SDM Devkinandan Singh, SDOP Neeraj Namdev, and Bori police station in-charge Kuldeep Rathore reached the spot. A case was registered against the accused under section 153-A 277 IPC.

Police said that the accused was arrested from the house and produced in the SDM court.