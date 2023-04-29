MP: Collector visits Barwah, interacts with farmers

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Khargone Collector Shivraj Singh Chouhan met villagers on Saturday at Lakhanpura of Jagatpura panchayat of Barwah tehsil. He met the farmers before the launch of CM Public Service Campaign 2.0 on May 10.

Collector gave information about renaming, demarcation, distribution, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi and various schemes of the government. Apart from this, he informed farmers about registration and last date of online application and objections in Ladli Bahna Yojana.

SDM BS Kalesh, Tehsildar Vijay, District CEO Rohit Pachauri, PHE SDO Neeru Pachauri and other officers were present.

Instructions for improving the work of Jal Jeevan Mission

Before meeting the farmers, collector Verma inspected primary school of Lakhanpura. SDM Kalesh said that instructions were given to PHE SDO to repair the damage caused to the school due to the work done under Jal Jeevan Mission.

Sant Samagam will be held in Dehariya

In the last week of May, a huge programme of saints and devotees will be organised in Dehariya village of Navghatkhedi. In this regard, collector Verma visited the village and took stock of arrangements. He directed officials concerned regarding the traffic plan and road cleaning. Saints, Mahatmas, devotees and followers from the country and abroad are likely to attend this event.